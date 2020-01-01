Global  

B.C. Supreme Court grants injunction against Wet'suwet'en protesters in pipeline standoff

CBC.ca Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has issued an injunction against members of the Wet'suwe'ten Nation who have blocked access to a pipeline project inside their traditional territory in northern B.C.
