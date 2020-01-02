Global  

Amber alert issued in Corner Brook, N.L. for 12-year-old boy

CBC.ca Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The RNC said it been reported that 12-year old-Tony Austin Greenham, also known as Aussie, was abducted by his father Tony Greenham from the Corner Brook area. 
Woman lied about boy in stolen car so police would 'try and recover her vehicle' [Video]Woman lied about boy in stolen car so police would 'try and recover her vehicle'

A 12-year-old boy who was sitting in a car that was stolen in Cleveland Friday afternoon was found at home following an Amber Alert was issued to help locate him.

AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old boy in Seattle [Video]AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old boy in Seattle

Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for a 13 year old boy out of Seattle, who may be with a 42 year old man.

Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy

The RNC said it been reported that 12-year old-Tony Austin Greenham, also known as Aussie, was abducted by his father Tony Greenham from the Corner Brook area. 
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV NewsCP24

Fireman620🇨🇦 Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy https://t.co/FQ4Lvib18l https://t.co/dpCTlJulKv 32 seconds ago

Michelle Newman Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy | CBC News https://t.co/fXk0Q3FPEM 52 seconds ago

Jackie Coates RT @AdamGFrench: Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy https://t.co/PeHrQKOFNE https://t.co/PFOIFoNs80 54 seconds ago

Lynette Banfield RT @VOCMNEWS: BREAKING: RNC have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy, believed to have been abducted by his father in the Corner Br… 2 minutes ago

Lita T.L. RT @CBCNews: The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has issued an amber alert after receiving a report of a parental-child abduction near Corn… 2 minutes ago

Lise P RT @CBCNS: Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy https://t.co/SEt6G89yRd https://t.co/xkSwMel6BX 3 minutes ago

Cee Dee RT @CBCCanada: Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy https://t.co/vdIs1zAbsJ https://t.co/wusw9KAI9g 6 minutes ago

📚 Christine Gordon Manley RT @OfficialOZFM: AMBER ALERT issued by RNC Corner Brook: TONY GREENHAM, 47, reported to have abducted his son, TONY AUSTIN GREENHAM, 12 M… 9 minutes ago

