Amber Alert issued for N.L. boy allegedly abducted by his father

A 12-year-old boy in western Newfoundland remained missing Thursday following an alleged abduction by his father.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Woman lied about boy in stolen car so police would 'try and recover her vehicle' A 12-year-old boy who was sitting in a car that was stolen in Cleveland Friday afternoon was found at home following an Amber Alert was issued to help locate him. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:20Published 1 week ago Man Does Balancing Board Exercise While Hanging His Twin Kids on Shoulders This guy was doing balancing exercise on the Indo board. He was carrying his boy and girl twin kids on his shoulders while doing squats. On the other hand, both his kids adorably sang nursery.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:21Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this