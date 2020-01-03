Global  

US seeks deal over nukes with North Korea

SBS Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The United States is now seeking a political agreement with North Korea over denuclearisation to ease possible tensions after leader Kim Jong-un announced his country would no longer be bound by moratoriums on nuclear testing.
News video: North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall

North Korea: strategy shift expected after nuclear talks stall 02:39

 North Korea's Kim's New Year speech may unveil key policy changes to ease sanctions, say geopolitical analysts.

