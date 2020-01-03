Global  

Air Canada, WestJet push back return of Boeing 737 Max until early spring

CP24 Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Canada's two biggest airlines are keeping the grounded Boeing 737 Max off their flight schedules for at least the next two months in a move that could impact passengers already slated for spring getaways and cut down on flight options for travellers looking to book.
