Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Donald Trump says Soleimani killing 'should have happened long ago'

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The US President Donald Trump has spoken out about the airstrike on Iran military commander Qasem Soleimani. President Trump said he directed the airstrike 'to stop a war' and that 'it should have been done long ago'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans 02:18

 Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East. Jonah Green has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him [Video]Trump Once Burned WH Staffers For Not Telling Him Putin Wanted To Talk To Him

President Donald Trump once berated former national security adviser Michael Flynn and other senior staff members. Business Insider reports Trump was furious they failed to arrange a call with Russian..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million [Video]Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million

Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million. Trump’s re-election campaign recently announced that they raked in an impressive $46 million during 2019’s fourth quarter...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says Iranian should have been ‘taken out’ years ago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that the targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was ordered because he was “plotting to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersCTV NewsIndiaTimes

Donald Trump showed restraint, then resolve, in killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani

Faced with years of Iran's escalating aggression in the Middle East, Donald Trump has been a model of restraint. Finally, Iran had gone too far.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ReutersHindu

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.