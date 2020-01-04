Global  

Canada breezes to world junior gold-medal game against Russia

CBC.ca Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Canada scored three times before Saturday's world junior hockey semifinal with Finland was four minutes old in cruising to a 5-0 victory that sets up a mouth-watering gold-medal showdown with Russia on Sunday.
