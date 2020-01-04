Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wheel falls off Air Canada plane seconds after takeoff

CBC.ca Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
An Air Canada flight from Montreal to Saguenay, Que., was forced to turn around Friday after a technical issue made one of its wheels fall off seconds after takeoff.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

An Air Canada Boeing 787 Was Forced to Turn Back After Its Windshield Cracked Mid-flight [Video]An Air Canada Boeing 787 Was Forced to Turn Back After Its Windshield Cracked Mid-flight

An Air Canada Boeing 787 windshield crack forces the plane to go back. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wheel takes flight after falling off Air Canada plane

An Air Canada flight from Montreal to Saguenay, Que., was forced to turn around Friday after a technical issue made one of its wheels fall off seconds after...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Uber_Travel

Uber Urlaub A wheel fell off an Air Canada plane during takeoff https://t.co/A6G4i4N7KB #travel #holiday 52 seconds ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen WATCH: Wheel falls off Air Canada plane during take-off from Montreal https://t.co/XAqCmceuGt https://t.co/wusYZ7YpGX 21 minutes ago

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace A wheel fell off an Air Canada plane during takeoff https://t.co/daMFc6HJVb https://t.co/7loWUJ9fBG 26 minutes ago

topresortnews

Top Resort News A wheel fell off an Air Canada plane during takeoff https://t.co/NYdn0xfWF9 https://t.co/IFwFDkuIwI 26 minutes ago

advabroad

The Adventure Abroad A wheel fell off an Air Canada plane during takeoff https://t.co/JP7gbbTD5v https://t.co/XtcxvGpOSj 26 minutes ago

MM47821446

Freedomfighter 🇨🇦 Air Canada passenger films shocking moment plane's wheel sparks with flames then FALLS OFF during take-off https://t.co/XkOXxKA0vW 34 minutes ago

romancastle

Roman Castillo RT @swissbusiness: A wheel fell off an Air Canada plane during takeoff https://t.co/qA9DRZQbTq 36 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics A wheel fell off an Air Canada plane during takeoff https://t.co/ba5yEy08py https://t.co/fmzlJ97Vpj 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.