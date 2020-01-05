Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Homeless advocates slam city over decision to dismantle Rosedale Valley encampment

CP24 Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Homeless advocates are speaking out against the city’s decision to dismantle a homeless encampment in the Rosedale Valley.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: California Activist Group Reveal Plans For $3 Billion City For Homeless

California Activist Group Reveal Plans For $3 Billion City For Homeless 00:50

 A California Activist Group have revealed plans to create a $3 billion city for homeless.

Recent related videos from verified sources

City cleans up homeless encampments in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood [Video]City cleans up homeless encampments in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood

The city’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure removed two large homeless encampments in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood Tuesday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:48Published

Whittier City Council To Begin Enforcing Curfew To Address Park Homeless Encampment [Video]Whittier City Council To Begin Enforcing Curfew To Address Park Homeless Encampment

The Whittier City Council held an emergency meeting Monday night to talk about the possibility of closing a park after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a homeless encampment at Parnell Park.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tory stands behind plan to dismantle Rosedale Valley homeless encampment tomorrow

Mayor John Tory is standing behind a decision to dismantle a homeless encampment in the Rosedale Valley, despite criticism from some anti-poverty advocates who...
CP24

City crews dismantle homeless encampment in Rosedale Valley

City workers dismantled a homeless encampment in the Rosedale Valley on Tuesday morning despite calls from some anti-poverty advocates to abandon the plan.
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

peoplefirstrad

People First Radio In #Toronto: “Forcibly dismantling #homeless encampments- be they under the Gardiner or in the Rosedale Valley- is… https://t.co/TkHNNelKve 9 hours ago

AndrewSosna

Andrew Sosna https://t.co/wBSbOA8NgD As a shelter worker I regularly call to make referrals. Usually there is *no space*, and pp… https://t.co/h22R8WZIoV 1 day ago

davwain1

David I.W. RT @CP24: Advocates slam city over decision to dismantle Rosedale Valley homeless encampment https://t.co/QMDusP9HoG https://t.co/XUhl8o0WEN 2 days ago

wimbrooklyn

Bruce Watson RT @levinepmc: The City of Toronto is being incredibly stupid in dismantling these homeless people’s encampments. They are safer there than… 2 days ago

TrudeauDrunk

Drunk Justin Trudeau @cityoftoronto Advocates slam city over decision to dismantle Rosedale Valley homeless encampment. Greg Cook, an ou… https://t.co/xf1KzPseQL 2 days ago

levinepmc

Norman Levine The City of Toronto is being incredibly stupid in dismantling these homeless people’s encampments. They are safer t… https://t.co/ftR6C4o2tJ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.