Diane Ford, mother of Premier Doug Ford and former Mayor Rob Ford, dies at 85 Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The matriarch of the Ford family passed away on Sunday night after a struggle with cancer. 👓 View full article

