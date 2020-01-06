Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from federal website

CBC.ca Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A Manitoba legislator is calling on Canadians to contact the federal heritage minister to remove two poems, written by the killer of an Indigenous woman, from the Parliamentary Poet Laureate website.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Man sentenced for murder of Lee County woman in 2004 [Video]Man sentenced for murder of Lee County woman in 2004

A man was sentenced for the murder of a Lee County woman who he met on an online gambling website.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RLMurray1

__ RT @CBCManitoba: MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from website https://t.co/dsANwb0XyG 28 minutes ago

lisa_naylor

Lisa Naylor RT @NahanniFontaine: Here’s an opportunity to live #Reconciliation; acknowledge the genocide of Indigenous women, girls & two-spirited; rej… 33 minutes ago

grandma_hockey

annie Laing RT @CBCSask: MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from federal website https://t.co/epBDusG33V 35 minutes ago

RISEdmonton

RISEdmonton MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from website https://t.co/8S93Xo86f8 46 minutes ago

atgiggleswick

Beverly RT @CBCCanada: MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from federal website https://t.co/MiWE614CCJ https://t… 57 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from federal website https://t.co/MiWE614CCJ https://t.co/w8HZ60r0mk 1 hour ago

CBCSask

CBC Saskatchewan MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from federal website https://t.co/epBDusG33V 2 hours ago

Canada_News_

Canada MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from federal website #CanadaNews https://t.co/aKZBnZ58Rt 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.