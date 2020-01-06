Global  

Leafs fan, 8, gets birthday cake with meat company logo after mix-up

CP24 Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A young Toronto Maple Leafs fan got a big letdown Saturday when a bakery mix-up left him with a birthday cake honouring a packaged meat company instead of his favourite team.
