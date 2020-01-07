Global  

US to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala under controversial deal

SBS Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Under the migration deal, the Trump administration will begin sending Mexican asylum seekers in the US to Guatemala.
Mexican Asylum Seekers Could Now Be Deported to Guatemala

A plan that homeland security officials once praised as a deterrent for Central Americans considering the long journey through Mexico is being expanded.
US to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala under new plan

Under a bilateral agreement, Trump administration to begin sending Mexican asylum seekers in the US to Guatemala.
