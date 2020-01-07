Global  

City crews dismantle homeless encampment in Rosedale Valley

CP24 Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
City workers dismantled a homeless encampment in the Rosedale Valley on Tuesday morning despite calls from some anti-poverty advocates to abandon the plan.
Recent related news from verified sources

Homeless advocates slam city over decision to dismantle Rosedale Valley encampment

Homeless advocates are speaking out against the city’s decision to dismantle a homeless encampment in the Rosedale Valley.
CP24

Tory stands behind plan to dismantle Rosedale Valley homeless encampment tomorrow

Mayor John Tory is standing behind a decision to dismantle a homeless encampment in the Rosedale Valley, despite criticism from some anti-poverty advocates who...
CP24

