Toronto under special weather statement ahead of 'significant winter storm' this weekend

CP24 Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto ahead of a “significant winter storm” on Saturday that could bring a messy mix of precipitation to the region.
News video: Winter Storm Watches issued for this weekend

 There will be a chance for snow or wintry mix Friday night and into Saturday morning with 1-2" of accumulation possible. Then the main part of this system moves in late Saturday. Much of SE Wisconsin could see over 6 inches of snow with this second round.

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 01:32Published

City preparing for significant rainfall in Toronto over the weekend

The City of Toronto says it is taking steps to prepare for what could be a significant rain storm over the weekend.
CP24

The Agenda: Basking in the heat (yet anticipating a storm), merging two local nonprofits and celebrating National Bubble Bath Day

MORNING LEAD The last decade was a scorcher — by Buffalo standards, at least. Newly released records show that the average temperature in Western New York...
bizjournals


