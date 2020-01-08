Global  

Chinese Immigrant Evades Murder Verdict in Killing of Wealthy Relative in Canada

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
After a trial that took more than two years, Zhao Li, who killed his millionaire cousin and then chopped up the body, was found guilty of manslaughter.
