Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Canadian politicians react to Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176

CP24 Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Reaction to a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran that killed 176 people, including 63 Canadians, on Wednesday:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead 01:19

 Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers aboard the Ukrainian International Airlines plane were killed in the crash. . Those on board included 82...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

176 people killed after Ukrainian plane crash [Video]176 people killed after Ukrainian plane crash

176 people killed after Ukrainian plane crash

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran [Video]File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday (January 8), minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran plane crash kills all onboard Ukrainian jet

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV reported....
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CTV News

63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - report

63 Canadians and three Britons among dead in Iran plane crash - reportUkraine's foreign minister says that Iranian, Canadian, Ukrainian, Swedish, Afghan, British and German nationals were killed in the Ukrainian plane crash just...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •ReutersCP24

Tweets about this

mapleafs34

Tanny RT @CP24: Politicians react to Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176, including 63 Canadians https://t.co/jWC3M89HyO https://t.co/WERsmyyq… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.