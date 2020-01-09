Global  

Iran invites Canadian investigators to join Tehran plane crash probe

CP24 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Iran's civil aviation authority says it has invited Canadian investigators from the Transportation Safety Board to join a growing team probing the plane crash outside Tehran that killed 138 people believed bound for Canada.
News video: TEHRAN PLANE CRASH

TEHRAN PLANE CRASH

 TEHRAN PLANE CRASH

U.S. Officials: 'Highly Likely' Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner [Video]U.S. Officials: 'Highly Likely' Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

The officials, citing U.S. intelligence, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. They said they had no certain knowledge of Iranian intent. But they said it could very..

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash [Video]Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran, which killed 176 citizens of 7 countries. Adam Reed reports.

Questions, diplomatic tensions plague investigators probing Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Ukrainian authorities on Thursday said they were considering several possible causes of Wednesday’s plane crash near Tehran, which killed everybody on board....
France 24

Canadian FM Stresses Need for Toronto to Take Part in Plane Crash Probe in Tehran


RIA Nov.

