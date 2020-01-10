Global  

John Crosbie dead at 88

CBC.ca Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
John Crosbie, a firebrand of a politician who served in several federal cabinet portfolios and who played a dominant role in his beloved Newfoundland and Labrador for decades, has died.
Tweets about this

MorganChafe

Morgan Chafe RT @CBCNL: BREAKING | John Crosbie dead at 88 https://t.co/eL6ww55Mdx https://t.co/578gT6zwDO 12 seconds ago

_abiddulph

Art Biddulph John Crosbie dead at 88 https://t.co/IGH3pWZNEa .Mr Crosbie would have been an awesome PM. Condolences to his family. RIP. 21 seconds ago

beckawalsh

becka walsh RT @mchardie: Firebrand N.L. politician John Crosbie dead at 88 | CBC News https://t.co/TmP7u2y312 23 seconds ago

CHATNewsToday

CHAT News Today NewsAlert: Outspokenformer federal politician John Crosbie dead at 88 https://t.co/7bXsLB60v1 https://t.co/UnXzYlzaqf 24 seconds ago

viralizeed

Viralizeed Most #viral News Now: Firebrand N.L. politician John Crosbie dead at 88 | CBC News https://t.co/V06S3lTzXg 37 seconds ago

wrikent3500

wrikent3500 Firebrand N.L. politician John Crosbie dead at 88 | CBC News https://t.co/QIYPlMNfRn 2 minutes ago

StanKaba

StanKaba RT @CdnPressNews: Outspoken former federal politician John Crosbie dead at 88 https://t.co/AH9000qAuY https://t.co/yaXRokDaww 2 minutes ago

OttawaCitizen

Ottawa Citizen Outspoken former federal politician John Crosbie dead at 88 https://t.co/1Q6iqe7HzK https://t.co/LdbKxy2jK0 2 minutes ago

