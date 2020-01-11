Global  

What would it mean for Harry and Meghan to come to Canada?

CBC.ca Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end up spending part of their time in Canada, it could pose various legal, constitutional and immigration questions.
News video: Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift

Meghan returns to Canada as Royals look to resolve Harry rift 01:35

 The cost of protecting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan as they remove themselves from senior royal duties, could run into millions of dollars. Adam Reed reports.

What does Canada think of Harry and Meghan? [Video]What does Canada think of Harry and Meghan?

What sort of reception can Harry and Meghan expect if they do decide to set up home in Canada?

Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism [Video]Many Think The Backlash Against Meghan Markle May Be Rooted In Racism

From the moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their relationship known, many Brits didn't like her. Some UK citizens sent a clear message that a biracial, divorced American actress, was not..

Prince Harry to join Meghan in Canada soon: Report

London, Jan 11 (IANS) The UK's Prince Harry will join his wife Meghan Marklr in Canada as early as next weekend,giving rise to fears that they may never return...
Sify Also reported by •New Zealand Herald•CTV News•TMZ.com•Lainey Gossip•Reuters•Japan Today•FOXNews.com

Harry and Meghan speak of 'unbelievable' welcome they received in Canada

Harry and Meghan speak of 'unbelievable' welcome they received in CanadaThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spoken of the "unbelievable" welcome they received while in Canada, and joked how their son Archie was mesmerised by the...
WorldNews Also reported by •TMZ.com•CTV News•USATODAY.com•Reuters

