Justin Trudeau says 'many questions' remain around the Ukrainian jet crash

SBS Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for a "full and complete" investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian plane carrying dozens of Canadians.
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published < > Embed
News video: Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737

Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737 01:05

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.

'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet [Video]'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet

Iran admitted Saturday its military had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 onboard, but the admission did little to quiet condemnation from countries, including Canada, which had..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:53Published

Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet [Video]Iran may have shot down the Ukrainian commercial jet

TEHRAN, IRAN — The BBC reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published


Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Iranian missile likely shot down Ukrainian jet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Iranian missile likely shot down Ukrainian jetTrudeau revealed that evidence from Canadian and allied intelligence agencies supports this theory and that the missile strike "may have been unintentional".
Daily Record

Canada's Trudeau says 'many questions' remain about Iran's shooting down of airliner

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said questions remain about Iran's downing of a Ukrainian plane that killed all 176 aboard, including 57...
Reuters


