Trudeau to attend vigil for plane crash victims in Edmonton

Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend a vigil in Edmonton today to pay his respects and mourn the loss of the victims of the Ukrainian jetliner crash in Iran.



CTV News 2 hours ago



Ukraine declares day of mourning for plane crash victims Kiev, Jan 9 (IANS) Ukraine on Thursday declared a day of national mourning to honour the victims of a plane crash near Iran capital Tehran.

Sify 3 days ago



