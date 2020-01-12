Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trudeau to attend vigil for plane crash victims in Edmonton

CP24 Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend a vigil in Edmonton today to pay his respects and mourn the loss of the victims of the Ukrainian jetliner crash in Iran.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash

Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash 00:53

 Canadians held a candlelight vigil in Ottawa on Thursday to remember the country&apos;s 63 people killed in a plane crash in Iran, on a day when the country&apos;s prime minister blamed the disaster on the Iranian regime.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash [Video]Vigil held in Westminster for 176 dead in Ukranian plane crash

An emotional vigil has been held in Westminster to pay respect to the 176 victims of a plane crash in Tehran. Those attending the event believe the Iranian regime are behind the incident, which also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737 [Video]Trudeau says Iranian missile fire may have shot down Ukranian Boeing 737

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says intelligence shows that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane with a missile, possibly in error.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trudeau to attend memorial for Flight PS752 victims in Edmonton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend a vigil in Edmonton today to pay his respects and mourn the loss of the victims of the Ukrainian jetliner...
CTV News

Ukraine declares day of mourning for plane crash victims

Kiev, Jan 9 (IANS) Ukraine on Thursday declared a day of national mourning to honour the victims of a plane crash near Iran capital Tehran.
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.