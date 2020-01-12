Global  

Winter storm brings freezing rain, ice pellets to southern Quebec

CBC.ca Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
In Montreal, a freezing rain warning is in effect and precipitation is falling as ice pellets. Streets and sidewalks are covered with a buildup of powder as opposed to ice.
News video: Streets get slick as winter storm hits Kansas City

Streets get slick as winter storm hits Kansas City 03:44

 Kansas City area residents began preparing themselves Friday for an impending winter storm expected to bring everything from rain, freezing rain, sleet and eventually snow to the metro.

Metro Detroit Forecast: Ice storm warning and flood watch for SE Michigan [Video]Metro Detroit Forecast: Ice storm warning and flood watch for SE Michigan

The 7 First Alert weather team is tracking a winter storm, which could bring heavy rain, freezing rain, and sleet. The biggest concern across all of Metro Detroit will be flooding with a widespread..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:19Published

Wintry mix expected Friday; winter storm watch issued [Video]Wintry mix expected Friday; winter storm watch issued

A winter storm is taking aim on the region over Friday and Saturday with a good chance for several inches of snow. First, rain will last most of the day before the cold air arrives. Then the rain will..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 02:45Published

