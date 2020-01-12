Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mass alert about Pickering Nuclear Generating Station sent in error: OPG

CP24 Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The Ontario government erroneously sent out a mass alert telling of an “incident” at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, the local fire chief says, sending people across the region into a panic as they continue to work on sending out a retraction.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pickering nuclear station 'incident' that triggered mass emergency alert in Canada was sent in error

Residents across the greater Toronto area were jolted awake early Sunday after a mass mobile alert was sent after an "incident" was reported at a nuclear power...
FOXNews.com

Canadian province says it erroneously reported an incident at nuclear power station

The Canadian province of Ontario sent out a false alert on Sunday that there had been an "incident" at a massive nuclear power station near Toronto, Canada's...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

crocus_prairie

Prairie Crocus RT @TrueQanuck11: 2) Quite the “mistake” to make. Reminds me of the “mistake” in Hawaii about the incoming ballistic missile. 😬 h/t @VoteZ… 26 seconds ago

shannonworona94

Shannon Worona RT @CP24: UPDATE: Province sends out retraction to erroneous Pickering Nuclear GS alert approximately 106 minutes later https://t.co/cPwGqh… 2 minutes ago

shannonworona94

Shannon Worona RT @CP24: UPDATE: Pickering's Fire Chief says he was told by the province that the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station Alert was "sent by… 2 minutes ago

Ava_S_W

Ava Watkins RT @TarasDemerson: WELL DONE HOMER!! 😳 #pickering #nuclear #emergency https://t.co/y9F5lsbieQ 2 minutes ago

LittleLamb9

Geminirish Cailín RT @DavidHamer_1951: Remember how Doug Ford promised to ‘clean up the mess at Hydro’ single-handedly? Rates way up, wind turbines torn down… 3 minutes ago

RadDadCommand

Bill Brown Freaky! https://t.co/gBg9OyynK8 3 minutes ago

samer_abumanneh

Samer Abu Manneh Mass alert about Pickering Nuclear Generating Station sent in error: OPG https://t.co/Emh0oCu2cM. Although sent in… https://t.co/MqCA9BgfZS 5 minutes ago

LisaMar91564392

Lisa the Nationalist for Canada RT @dkreative1: Heralt: A source told CTV News Toronto that there was a power "flicker" at the plant this morning but it wasn't related to… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.