The Vancouver Sun Ontario government sorry for scaring public with false alert warning of nuclear 'incident' https://t.co/mK2Ro9sACZ https://t.co/alpTXCLSQm 2 minutes ago twosheeep False alert about Pickering nuclear plant caused widespread alarm, but some residents 'not worried' -… https://t.co/ou8AbVvx1V 20 minutes ago Kristi For those of you not living in Ontario, we all got a false emergency alert about the Pickering Nuclear site. Gotta… https://t.co/p1OnFAaQTT 23 minutes ago Karanvir Singh Thiara Ontario government apologizes for scaring public with false alert warning of nuclear 'incident' https://t.co/3jsSCR5UwQ 32 minutes ago Steve Frank RT @hitech_guru: Ontario government apologizes for scaring public with false alert warning of nuclear 'incident' https://t.co/0mwrlXcwr6 #P… 33 minutes ago Beth Macdonell In Pickering today talking with residents about the false incident alert at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Statio… https://t.co/w3MCvPrVoR 34 minutes ago Sandeep Shenoy Ontario government apologizes for scaring public with false alert warning of nuclear 'incident'… https://t.co/weVKty39nU 38 minutes ago Joanne Spruce "False alert about Pickering nuclear plant caused widespread alarm, but some residents 'not worried'"… https://t.co/eoqgi0drjf 39 minutes ago