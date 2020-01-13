Global  

Nuclear alert investigation won't be long and drawn out, minister says

CP24 Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
An investigation into a mistaken alert about an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station will be completed fairly quickly, Ontario's solicitor general said Monday.
Emergency Nuclear Alert Sent By Accident Frightens The Stuffing Out Of Canadians [Video]Emergency Nuclear Alert Sent By Accident Frightens The Stuffing Out Of Canadians

Canadians near the city of Pickering, Ontario, received a terrifying push alert on Sunday. According to Business Insider, it was about an 'incident' at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published


False alarm sets off nuclear scare in Canada

False alarm sets off nuclear scare in CanadaMontreal (AFP) Jan 12, 2020 An alert signaling an incident at a major nuclear power plant near Toronto in Canada was sent in error to millions of residents...
Energy Daily


