Truth STILL Matters RT @DBrown99944: "I thought she was really down to earth," Gibson said. "She's very good at sort of picking up something from the conversa… 28 minutes ago

Hal O Be Thy Name RT @RTMcFadyen: 'She was really great': Meghan Markle visits women's shelter on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Welcome to Canada. 🤗🤗❤️ https… 48 minutes ago

Rose RT @Sussex98: "I thought she was really down to earth," Gibson said. "She's very good at sort of picking up something from the conversatio… 1 hour ago

Live Your YEG RT @SantoroMilena: 'She was really great': Meghan Markle visits women's shelter on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside https://t.co/ri4BTKIY0j 1 hour ago

Marcia V. J. KRAN RT @tlupick: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside yesterday https://t.co/WYVIjc4bXt She visited @DEWC… 1 hour ago

CBC Kamloops 'She was really great': Meghan Markle visits women's shelter on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside… https://t.co/K0JchlyLks 1 hour ago

Milena Santoro🇨🇦🇮🇹 'She was really great': Meghan Markle visits women's shelter on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside https://t.co/ri4BTKIY0j 1 hour ago