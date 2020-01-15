Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'She was really great': Meghan Markle visits women's shelter on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle met with women at the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadians abuzz on possible Harry and Meghan move

Canadians abuzz on possible Harry and Meghan move 01:14

 Towns on the southern end of Vancouver Island on Canada’s west coast are excited over the possibility that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become semi-permanent residents there. Olivia Chan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Duchess Meghan Has Tea At Vancouver Women's Center [Video]Duchess Meghan Has Tea At Vancouver Women's Center

Duchess Meghan Has Tea At Vancouver Women's Center

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court [Video]Meghan Markle's Father May Testify Against Her In Court

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could end up testifying against her in court, According to CNN, the potential legal battle would center around her treatment in the UK..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Visit at Women's Center in Vancouver

Rain or shine, Meghan Markle's philanthropic efforts continue on. The Duchess of Sussex ditched the royal family's ongoing drama to spend time with several women...
E! Online

Meghan Markle Surfaces at Women's Center in Vancouver Amid Drama

Meghan Markle and the other Royals need some fresh air -- so she and a few others are getting out and, seemingly, getting on with their lives ... all in good...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

TruthMatters333

Truth STILL Matters RT @DBrown99944: "I thought she was really down to earth," Gibson said. "She's very good at sort of picking up something from the conversa… 28 minutes ago

Halbeerz

Hal O Be Thy Name RT @RTMcFadyen: 'She was really great': Meghan Markle visits women's shelter on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Welcome to Canada. 🤗🤗❤️ https… 48 minutes ago

Rosemar99844987

Rose RT @Sussex98: "I thought she was really down to earth," Gibson said. "She's very good at sort of picking up something from the conversatio… 1 hour ago

LiveYourYEG

Live Your YEG RT @SantoroMilena: 'She was really great': Meghan Markle visits women's shelter on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside https://t.co/ri4BTKIY0j 1 hour ago

MarciaVJKRAN1

Marcia V. J. KRAN RT @tlupick: The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside yesterday https://t.co/WYVIjc4bXt She visited @DEWC… 1 hour ago

CBCKamloops

CBC Kamloops 'She was really great': Meghan Markle visits women's shelter on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside… https://t.co/K0JchlyLks 1 hour ago

SantoroMilena

Milena Santoro🇨🇦🇮🇹 'She was really great': Meghan Markle visits women's shelter on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside https://t.co/ri4BTKIY0j 1 hour ago

tlupick

Travis Lupick The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside yesterday https://t.co/WYVIjc4bXt She vi… https://t.co/r1BKi3Vx48 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.