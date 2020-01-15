Global  

CREA reports December home sales up 22.7 per cent compared with year ago

CP24 Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in December were up 22.7 per cent compared with a year ago when sales were relatively quiet.
News video: Ford Vehicle Sales Drop for Third Year in China

Ford Vehicle Sales Drop for Third Year in China 00:15

 Ford says its 2019 vehicle sales in China fell for the third year in a row and expects 2020 to be even worse.

December home sales up 22.7% from a year ago, CREA report finds

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in December were up 22.7 per cent compared with a year ago when sales were relatively quiet.
