$80M condo complex stuck without insurance in Fort McMurray Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

An ongoing insurance crisis in Fort McMurray has taken a new turn, as an $80-million condominium complex has now been denied insurance, leaving the buildings uninsured since Dec. 31, 2019. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this