Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Peter MacKay will officially signal he's ready to jump into the Conservative leadership race today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch 01:01

 The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Peter MacKay expected to announce Conservative leadership bid

CTV News has learned that prominent Conservative Peter MacKay is expected to announce a party leadership bid Wednesday afternoon.
CTV News

MacKay expected to enter Conservative leadership race

A well-known entrant is expected to enter the race to replace Andrew Scheer as leader of the federal Conservative Party.
CP24


Tweets about this

mensa2015

passion RT @CBCAlerts: More @CBCNews: Peter MacKay to enter Conservative leadership race, CBC News has learned. Ex-Progressive Conservative leader… 4 minutes ago

nomoremoose

Bill Theriault Just another divisive, back stabbing Liberal Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https://t.co/PIXLpkri82 4 minutes ago

MacAulayTodd

TM🇨🇦 RT @CBCNS: Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https://t.co/W850ZXuKtP https://t.co/BcsLYqIyb8 5 minutes ago

captcanucklives

Drama Queen Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https://t.co/o0CSIFIzw0. Oh joy. He’s another douc… https://t.co/wHfGnZqpjQ 7 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @CP24: MORE: Peter MacKay expected to enter Conservative leadership race https://t.co/g5Aw1fhoT2 https://t.co/c2mfiKZSFC 10 minutes ago

Fujikatsan

donna flick RT @CBCManitoba: Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https://t.co/R6yAaXDb1R 10 minutes ago

runsm0oth

Percy Lee RT @portiaclarkcbc: Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https://t.co/udSXBsvfcE https://t.co/URyq58l80q 14 minutes ago

portiaclarkcbc

Portia Clark Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today https://t.co/udSXBsvfcE https://t.co/URyq58l80q 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.