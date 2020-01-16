Global  

Ontario creates scholarships to honour of victims of Iran plane crash

CP24 Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Ontario is creating 57 new post-secondary scholarships to honour the victims of the Iran plane crash that left no survivors last week.
