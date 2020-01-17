Global  

Blizzard conditions in Newfoundland prompt state of emergency in St. John's

CP24 Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
The City of St. John's has declared a state of emergency, ordering businesses closed and vehicles off the roads as blizzard conditions descend on the Newfoundland and Labrador capital.
News video: State of emergency declared in St. John's as dangerous blizzard wallops the province

State of emergency declared in St. John's as dangerous blizzard wallops the province 01:24

 With meteorologist Chris Murphy

Recent related news from verified sources

Snow starting, winds ramp up, as blizzard set to wallop Newfoundland

With a blizzard ramping up for much of Newfoundland and snow starting to fall, most of St. John's has hunkered down for the day in anticipation of severe weather...
CBC.ca

St. John's declares state of emergency as snowstorms hit

Blizzard conditions have descended on parts of Newfoundland, where residents are preparing to be snowed in by an expected 40 to 75 centimetres of snow.
CTV News


