Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Céline Dion's mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, dead at 92

CBC.ca Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Thérèse Tanguay Dion, affectionately known to Quebecers as "Maman Dion," has died at the age of 92.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celine Dion Tops 'Billboard' 200 for First Time in Over 17 Years [Video]Celine Dion Tops 'Billboard' 200 for First Time in Over 17 Years

Celine Dion Tops 'Billboard' 200 for First Time in Over 17 Years. 'Courage' is Dion's fifth album to reach No. 1 on the 'Billboard' 200. It is her first No. 1 album since 2002's 'A New Day Has..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Celine Dion Nearly Passed on Singing 'My Heart Will Go On' [Video]Celine Dion Nearly Passed on Singing 'My Heart Will Go On'

Celine Dion Nearly Passed on Singing 'My Heart Will Go On'. In a new interview, Dion admits that at first, she wanted no part of the now-famous theme to James Cameron's movie, 'Titanic.'. It didn't..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published


Tweets about this

freshdaily

Freshdaily Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Thérèse Dion- Céline Dion’s mother ❤️- 📷 celinedion #Canada… https://t.co/TYBFsvzbVQ 4 minutes ago

QueenOfPop_Fans

LG6 Is Coming RT @TfsNewsdotcom: https://t.co/qnf7bgEvee Thérèse Tanguay Dion, affectionately known to Quebecers as "Maman Dion," has died at the age of… 9 minutes ago

TremblayJacques

jacques tremblay Therese Dion, mother of superstar Celine Dion, has died at age 92 https://t.co/86b255SaGW 10 minutes ago

FairyGodhooker

Javine the Slag RT @CTVMontreal: Therese Dion, mother of superstar Celine Dion, has died at age 92 https://t.co/MsboCLzq6R https://t.co/ntLWzkA8Yk 10 minutes ago

TremblayJacques

jacques tremblay Therese Dion, mother of superstar Celine Dion, has died at age 92 https://t.co/YtGYUyrS5K 10 minutes ago

Klayoven

((( H K S ))) RT @iHeartRadioCA: Céline Dion’s mother Thérèse Tanguay Dion, affectionately known as Maman Dion, died late Thursday. She was 92. Our sin… 11 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/qnf7bgEvee Thérèse Tanguay Dion, affectionately known to Quebecers as "Maman Dion," has died at the ag… https://t.co/Nb7CL53Gxn 11 minutes ago

iHeartRadioCA

iHeartRadio Canada Céline Dion’s mother Thérèse Tanguay Dion, affectionately known as Maman Dion, died late Thursday. She was 92. Ou… https://t.co/nJqXGovPXa 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.