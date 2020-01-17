Global  

U.S. court won't force military to hear Omar Khadr war-crimes appeal

CP24 Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
An American civilian court has refused to order a military court to decide an appeal from former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr.
