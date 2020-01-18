Global  

Canada to bolster screening of central China passengers for virus at 3 airports

CP24 Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Canada plans to take measures at some major airports in the coming week to identify people travelling from Wuhan in central China who may have flu-like symptoms.
News video: Health Alert Issued For Airplane Passengers Arriving From Central China

 Travelers who had direct to connecting flights from Wuhan, China, must have additional health screenings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

