Audit to test federal government on oversight of student-loans program

CP24 Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Canada's auditor general is examining how the government manages billions of dollars in the Canada Student Loans program, and whether it's helping students be smarter about their financial decisions, newly disclosed documents show.
