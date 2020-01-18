Audit to test federal government on oversight of student-loans program Saturday, 18 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Canada's auditor general is examining how the government manages billions of dollars in the Canada Student Loans program, and whether it's helping students be smarter about their financial decisions, newly disclosed documents show. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this tasha charles RT @CP24: Audit to test federal government on oversight of student-loans program https://t.co/Hch1gCsdAS https://t.co/OvE7unOtyQ 1 hour ago CP24 Audit to test federal government on oversight of student-loans program https://t.co/Hch1gCsdAS https://t.co/OvE7unOtyQ 2 hours ago Times Colonist Audit to test federal government on oversight of student-loans program https://t.co/HaQKA3mI9F 2 hours ago NEWS 1130 Audit to test federal government on oversight of student-loans program | https://t.co/YSoJwzadax 2 hours ago RSSFeedsCloud Audit to test federal government on oversight of student-loans program https://t.co/ebIGcpxcRT 2 hours ago