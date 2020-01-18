Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

CP24 Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
A single winning ticket was sold in Ontario for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Two big lottery jackpots on the line this week [Video]Two big lottery jackpots on the line this week

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $91 million and Wednesday night&apos;s PowerBall jackpot is now up to $296 million. It rolled over from Saturday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent [Video]Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent

Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent . Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Lakers made the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No winning ticket for Friday night's $33 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $33 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
CP24

Winning $5M Lotto 649 ticket sold in the Prairies

Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot was won by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
CP24 Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TorontoSplash6

Toronto Splash RT @CP24: OLG confirms winning ticket for $50M Lotto Max jackpot sold in Vaughan https://t.co/G41oxRScER https://t.co/Luxylole5k 5 minutes ago

Rajanihanth

Vaikun Rajanihanth RT @CP24: Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot https://t.co/G41oxRScER https://t.co/D67pEdmsEr 1 hour ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot - CTV News has been published on Canada News Medi… https://t.co/rg7AURSXbj 1 hour ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot - CP24 Toronto's Breaking News - https://t.co/2ZS2mLGyg9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.