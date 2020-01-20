Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Toronto added more than 46,000 jobs in 2019, including roughly 10,000 in tech sector

CP24 Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Toronto added more than 46,000 net jobs in 2019, including roughly 10,000 in the tech sector alone.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook to add 1,000 UK jobs, including tech, content roles

LONDON (AP) — Facebook said Tuesday it plans to hire 1,000 more staff in Britain, mainly for its technology and harmful content teams. The U.S. tech company...
Seattle Times

NexTech AR brings its augmented reality technology to the mining sector

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCMKST:NEXCF) is bringing its augmented reality technology to the mining sector.  The Toronto-based company announced...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.