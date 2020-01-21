Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry lands in Victoria to reunite with Meaghan and son Archie

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to begin a new life with his wife Meghan and son Archie after sparking a crisis in the Windsor family by unexpectedly announcing earlier this month that they would be stepping down from royal duties.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry Arrives in B.C.

Prince Harry Arrives in B.C. 01:15

 Following his bombshell decision to step back from royal duties, Prince Harry is all smiles as he arrives in Victoria, B.C., to join Meghan Markle and son Archie on Vancouver Island. Plus, Prince William hosts his first solo state reception at Buckingham Palace.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian shopkeeper who served Harry glad he has returned ‘home’ [Video]Canadian shopkeeper who served Harry glad he has returned ‘home’

A Canadian shopkeeper who shared a hug with the Duke of Sussex when he visited her home decor store before Christmas said she is happy he has returned “home”. Chris Stephen owns Lilaberry in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Harry, Meghan's Canada Move: Archie's Accent [Video]Harry, Meghan's Canada Move: Archie's Accent

Dominic Lipinski/ WPA Pool/ Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will relinquish royal duties starting this spring and plan to split their time between the UK and Canada. That means their son,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle start new life in Canada with media spat

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan started their new life in Canada on Tuesday by launching a legal warning to media over photographs of the duchess near their...
Mid-Day

Prince Harry reunites with Meghan and Archie in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Prince Harry has reunited with his wife Meghan in Canada as he steps back from royal duties. Video from Sky News shows Harry landing at...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.