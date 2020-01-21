Prince Harry lands in Victoria to reunite with Meaghan and son Archie

Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Canada to begin a new life with his wife Meghan and son Archie after sparking a crisis in the Windsor family by unexpectedly announcing earlier this month that they would be stepping down from royal duties.

