Police to provide update on 'brazen' Scarborough shooting that left 1 boy dead

CP24 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Toronto police will be providing an update this afternoon on a “brazen” daylight shooting that left one boy dead in Scarborough on Monday afternoon.
News video: Police Update: 1 Killed, 2 Wounded In West Garfield Park

Police Update: 1 Killed, 2 Wounded In West Garfield Park 02:10

 Chicago Police News Affairs Officer Officer Michelle Tannehill has details on a shooting that left a driver dead and two teens injured on Kilpatrick Avenue near Jackson Boulevard.

8-year-old boy shot during shooting in Tampa, police say [Video]8-year-old boy shot during shooting in Tampa, police say

8-year-old boy shot during shooting in Tampa, police say

Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police [Video]Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police

Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.

Nevada police say infant found dead in dumpster in North Las Vegas

Police in Nevada are requesting help from the public after a baby boy was found dead in a dumpster in North Las Vegas earlier this week.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesReutersZee NewsNewsday

1 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Scarborough

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday night.
CP24 Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV NewsUSATODAY.comReutersZee News

