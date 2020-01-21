Global  

Alberta justice minister presses Ottawa to toughen sentences for rural crime

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Alberta's justice minister is calling on his federal counterpart to introduce tougher penalties for perpetrators convicted of committing crimes in rural areas. Doug Schweitzer also says review boards for persons found not criminally responsible for their acts must give more weight to public safety concerns.
