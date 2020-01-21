Ed Clarke RT @doug_schweitzer: Today I'm heading to Victoria to meet with Justice Ministers from across Canada. I'll be pressing Ottawa to toughen se… 1 hour ago John N. Davis 20200121: Andrea Huncar : Alberta justice minister presses Ottawa to toughen sentences for rural crime ["Doug Schwe… https://t.co/QmbJodsyOm 4 hours ago Anita Balakrishnan In a letter obtained by CBC News, Doug Schweitzer calls for federal Justice Minister David Lametti to amend the Cri… https://t.co/mOmE2CnnoS 7 hours ago Montrealtimes Alberta justice minister presses Ottawa to toughen sentences for rural crime | CBC News https://t.co/uI6IJzmd3C https://t.co/ebpW3Ok76V 7 hours ago Crwe World Alberta justice minister presses Ottawa to toughen sentences for rural crime https://t.co/GkYzhYKDrZ 8 hours ago CBC Canadian News Alberta justice minister presses Ottawa to toughen sentences for rural crime https://t.co/3pTeO1Fb34 https://t.co/dgO37FtzxU 9 hours ago FiWEH Life Alberta justice minister presses Ottawa to toughen sentences for rural crime - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/54LjM5Gryb 9 hours ago Tim Lutes What??? Different laws for rural vs. urban? How can you be a Justice Minister and not have studied the Constitution… https://t.co/n8qknzvKa3 9 hours ago