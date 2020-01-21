Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jean Charest says he won't enter Conservative leadership race

CP24 Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest has announced that he will not seek the federal Conservative leadership.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch [Video]The Conservative Leadership Race Is Set To Launch

The search for the next federal Conservative leader has begun and candidates have until Feb. 27 to throw their hats in the race.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Peter MacKay set to enter the Conservative leadership race today

Peter MacKay will officially signal he's ready to jump into the Conservative leadership race today.
CBC.ca

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest will not run for Conservative leadership

Former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister and Liberal premier of Quebec Jean Charest will not run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada,...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.