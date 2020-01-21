Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Thank you for 74 years': Ten Thousand Villages closing Canadian corporate stores

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Ten Thousand Villages will be shutting down all of its corporate operations in Canada, including two Winnipeg stores, by the end of May.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SlittleCGA

Shelly Little 'Thank you for 74 years': Ten Thousand Villages closing Canadian corporate stores, including 2 in Winnipeg https://t.co/Y8cZ0iVYOQ 10 minutes ago

marian_kwok

Marian Kwok RT @JLeiper: I'm very sorry to hear this. Ten Thousand Villages has made a huge contribution to our city over the years, and provided fulfi… 42 minutes ago

XanGrey

alex greychuck Sad to see you go. Thank you for all you have done. 'Thank you for 74 years': Ten Thousand Villages closing Canadia… https://t.co/JYrqtUbnX5 1 hour ago

BBES4

Amrit Kaur 'Thank you for 74 years': Ten Thousand Villages closing Canadian corporate stores, including 2 in Winnipeg https://t.co/JWsCnLtiFX 2 hours ago

RobnHood9090

NB_Tweeters 'Thank you for 74 years': Ten Thousand Villages closing Canadian corporate stores https://t.co/1HxKJd2De8 2 hours ago

SokendeSanndru

Sokende Sanndru 'Thank you for 74 years': Ten Thousand Villages closing Canadian corporate stores, including 2 in Winnipeg https://t.co/UZbXEDDde5 2 hours ago

ssshyjun

Jun @zimdoyoung @ULTIMATERPE Finally after thousand years :" THANK YOU SO MUCHIE HYUNGAA 2 hours ago

ebemobile

Trudy Albert 'Thank you for 74 years': Ten Thousand Villages closing Canadian corporate stores, including 2 in Winnipeg https://t.co/n8a2gKnN7s 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.