Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

She Is Indigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
She Is Indigenous is a campaign to reduce violence toward Indigenous women and girls by challenging stereotypes, highlighting personal and professional accomplishments of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis women across Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Number of Incarcerated Indigenous Women at New High

Number of Incarcerated Indigenous Women at New High*OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020* */* The Native Women's Association of Canada (NWAC) is alarmed by the findings released today by the Correctional...
Accesswire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PanicandChaos

Panic & Chaos RT @CBCIndigenous: She Is Indigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes https://t.co/csMv3Gjqlu 9 minutes ago

melissajhall1

melissajhall She Is Indigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes https://t.co/87xlPV4Kik 1 hour ago

JqKeays

Jennnnnnnnqk LOVE THIS!! #SheIsIndigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes https://t.co/rFmULDNvRA 1 hour ago

KathleenWesterg

Kathleen Westergaard RT @wewap: She Is Indigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes | CBC News https://t.co/HWMBHbiSu… 2 hours ago

paulleoclarke

Paul Clarke RT @allyregier: She Is Indigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes | CBC News https://t.co/MvfP… 2 hours ago

allyregier

•allyson•regier• She Is Indigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes | CBC News https://t.co/MvfPXKIAU5 2 hours ago

goaliegirlmom31

carrie bourassa RT @DennisKendel: She Is Indigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes | CBC News https://t.co/pN… 2 hours ago

DennisKendel

Dennis Kendel She Is Indigenous campaign highlights women's accomplishments, challenges negative stereotypes | CBC News… https://t.co/950eBH2w2y 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.