Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ottawa, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The federal and Ontario governments have reached a deal to fund a new French-language university in Toronto.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Feds, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto

The federal and Ontario governments have reached a deal on funding a new French-language university in Toronto.
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fiweh

FiWEH Life Ottawa, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/V1p2PTtZmN 35 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Ottawa, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto - https://t.co/Y8B0UwYDf9 - https://t.co/HPeXqpcwWP 38 minutes ago

OmayraIssa

Omayra Issa Ottawa, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto | CBC News https://t.co/NI7lHGRU4m 1 hour ago

Elmasmixedmedia

E.M. Schumacher RT @CBCCanada: Ottawa, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto https://t.co/VDkDFaZJzN https://t.co/mp5vD3pfAO 2 hours ago

CBCSudbury

CBC Sudbury Ottawa, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto https://t.co/PZI6HF8s7a 2 hours ago

centurion480

SPQR RT @CBCPolitics: Ottawa, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto https://t.co/KLPIGkxjQf #hw #cdnpoli https://t… 3 hours ago

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics Ottawa, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto https://t.co/KLPIGkxjQf #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/IuREX6V3KH 3 hours ago

profhistorygeek

Clare Dale RT @UpNorthCBC: Ottawa, Ontario sign funding deal for French-language university in Toronto https://t.co/zO1qr8kbHL 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.