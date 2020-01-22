Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Toronto public health officials comment on outbreak of mysterious virus in China

CP24 Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
There may be some similarities between the mysterious virus that has infected hundreds of people in China and the deadly SARS outbreak that ultimately spread to Toronto in 2003 but there is no need for additional precautions as of yet, according to the city’s medical officer of health.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows

China Virus Death Toll Continues To Rise As Fear Of Pandemic Grows 00:37

 The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday. Chinese health officials report the total confirmed cases of the virus have skyrocketed to 440. Authorities stepped up efforts to control the outbreak by discouraging public gatherings in Hubei province. 2,197...

Recent related videos from verified sources

UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative [Video]UK confirms 31 tested for coronavirus - all negative

The Department of Health and Social Care says it has tested 31 suspected cases of coronavirus, and all tested negative. Forty-one people are known to have died in China after contracting the virus,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Thai airport screens passengers for coronavirus as country confirms fifth case of the illness [Video]Thai airport screens passengers for coronavirus as country confirms fifth case of the illness

Health officials screen passengers arriving at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, today (Jan 25th) as the country confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus. The sickness was the second instance in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 16:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARS

Rapid global response to the new coronavirus shows progress made since SARSPhoto by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Scientists think the new virus spreading rapidly through Central China first became capable of infecting humans at the...
The Verge Also reported by •ReutersSeattlePI.comRTTNews

China outbreak: Over 130 new cases of deadly virus

Chinese public health officials have announced a sharp rise in diagnoses of an emergent strain of coronavirus. The WHO has said the virus' likely origin is "an...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeanBickerton

Sean Bickerton RT @Garossino: Let’s remember that, unlike Toronto, BC had no SARS outbreak,because our public health officials acted fast. https://t.co/Ws… 7 minutes ago

SassChit

Sass Chit RT @Garossino: Let’s remember that, unlike Toronto, BC had no SARS outbreak,because our public health officials acted fast. 12 minutes ago

Garossino

Sandy Garossino Let’s remember that, unlike Toronto, BC had no SARS outbreak,because our public health officials acted fast. https://t.co/WsK2XnKsVx 16 minutes ago

millermotionpic

Jason Miller Public health officials say they're prepared to handle any cases of coronavirus that may crop up here. https://t.co/xYTIjkj1fI 2 hours ago

mtnbvan

MOAR won't fix this👉#HostagePolitics #CleanHouse RT @DailyHiveTO: #Quebec public health officials are monitoring 5 possible coronavirus cases https://t.co/8EOI7EeqXt https://t.co/fDwBOxxoUV 22 hours ago

DailyHiveTO

Daily Hive Toronto #Quebec public health officials are monitoring 5 possible coronavirus cases https://t.co/8EOI7EeqXt https://t.co/fDwBOxxoUV 22 hours ago

GTNewsNetwork

Toronto News Network Toronto public health officials comment on outbreak of mysterious virus in China https://t.co/VNn5wBq3y8 1 day ago

kamilovesaubrey

Coaster Enthusiast 30-14 RT @CP24: Toronto public health officials comment on outbreak of mysterious virus in China https://t.co/Ap25THJlMW https://t.co/8xnwaioh80 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.