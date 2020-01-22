Global  

Businessman Rick Peterson is taking a second run at the Conservative leadership

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Conservative leadership race is getting its first Western Canadian candidate: Edmonton-based venture capitalist Rick Peterson, who ran and lost to Andrew Scheer in 2017.
Recent related news from verified sources

Rick Peterson launches his leadership bid as Conservatives push John Baird to run

As Alberta businessman Rick Peterson formally announced his bid for the Conservative Party leadership today, sources are saying some prominent former...
CBC.ca

Social conservative MP Derek Sloan running for Conservative leadership, promises 'bold ideas'

A second Conservative MP - the relatively unknown rookie Derek Sloan - says he's jumping into the party's leadership race and is promising "bold platforms on...
CBC.ca

