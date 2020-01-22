Global  

B.C. health officials prepare coronavirus diagnostic test, screen at airports

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
One case of the respiratory illness has been confirmed in Washington state, but so far no cases have been detected in Canada.
LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Virus Following Outbreak In China [Video]LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Virus Following Outbreak In China

Authorities will begin public health screening at Los Angeles International and two other U.S. airports in response to an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, officials announced Friday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:37Published

LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Coronavirus After China Outbreak [Video]LAX, SFO, JFK To Begin Screening Passengers For New Coronavirus After China Outbreak

Authorities will begin public health screening at Los Angeles International and two other U.S. airports in response to an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, officials announced Friday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published


OneTallMedic

Thomas Beers RT @rbarishansky: "As experts warn the coronavirus spread needs to be taken seriously, we must prepare dispatch and EMS providers to identi… 4 minutes ago

mufflerhigh

muffler high B.C. health officials prepare coronavirus diagnostic test, screen at airports | CBC News https://t.co/WZz5NgyCJb 8 minutes ago

RoyLilley

Roy Lilley RT @CADTH_ACMTS: "The BC Centre for Disease Control @CDCofBC has developed a diagnostic test for the new #coronavirus, which is different f… 21 minutes ago

szabados_mich

Michelle szabados RT @CP24: Canadian public health officials prepare for possible arrival of coronavirus https://t.co/yVlb4ejiH5 https://t.co/UCyhiJjTyM 27 minutes ago

rbarishansky

Ray Barishansky "As experts warn the coronavirus spread needs to be taken seriously, we must prepare dispatch and EMS providers to… https://t.co/Rx6aYxwJdN 37 minutes ago

CADTH_ACMTS

CADTH "The BC Centre for Disease Control @CDCofBC has developed a diagnostic test for the new #coronavirus, which is diff… https://t.co/XfO8K7GDE9 55 minutes ago

AnitaPan_

Anita Pan There was no additional screening nor questions asked about my recent travel history ⁦@yvrairport⁩ today. When will… https://t.co/ccnhevxard 56 minutes ago

fukushimaexpos2

Fukushima Exposed 🇨🇦 B.C. health officials prepare coronavirus diagnostic test, screen at airports. https://t.co/Z6hJK5ewmk 2 hours ago

