Regina fried chicken diner investigating after mouse fell onto customer's shoulder

CBC.ca Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
A rodent of some sort fell on a Mary Brown’s customer last week, seemingly out of nowhere. The store's co-owner says he has no idea where the animal came from and he has since taken corrective action to remedy the situation.
