Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

For Alberta woman, the good news was she'd contracted a rare, deadly parasite

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Alberta is a ‘hot spot’ for rare tapeworm, with 15 of Canada's documented cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tlsaloranta

tsaloranta For Alberta woman, the good news was she had contracted a rare, deadly parasite | CBC News https://t.co/BKqn4RsSFz 24 minutes ago

JulieYAli

Julie Ali RT @QueenofDogHair: W T A F ?! Tumor caused by tapeworm eggs?! 🤢 🤢 🤢 For Alberta woman, the good news was she had contracted a rare, dea… 28 minutes ago

QueenofDogHair

Queen of Dog Hair 🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 W T A F ?! Tumor caused by tapeworm eggs?! 🤢 🤢 🤢 For Alberta woman, the good news was she had contracted a rare,… https://t.co/7aXupAopN4 28 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @MSNca: For Alberta woman, the good news was she'd contracted a rare, deadly parasite https://t.co/F1h6RRs6Rs 36 minutes ago

chiribiquete

alirio osorio garcia For Alberta woman, the good news was she had contracted a rare, deadly parasite | CBC News https://t.co/Xo5sFNjqXQ 40 minutes ago

sistersandra

Sandra Crowfoot For Alberta woman, the good news was she had contracted a rare, deadly parasite | CBC News https://t.co/yx35wURxjj 57 minutes ago

MSNca

MSN Canada For Alberta woman, the good news was she'd contracted a rare, deadly parasite https://t.co/F1h6RRs6Rs 1 hour ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World For Alberta woman, the good news was she had contracted a rare, deadly parasite https://t.co/VWDbpm7pII 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.